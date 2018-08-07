Lending a Horn: Rhino Rams, Gores Family’s SUV

He was simply trying to show you the express route out!

A male rhinoceros from Mexico's Africam Safari was placed in time out and separated from his seasonal sweetheart after letting his libido get the best of him and taking it out on a visiting family's SUV.

Now-viral video capturing the July incident shows the rhino take a couple steps back before proceeding to gore a rear tire. Not getting results at his desired pace, the hormonal creature then gives the SUV a lift while pushing the hunk of steel out of his enclosure. Though the video ends soon after that, park officials were reportedly able to distract the rhino shortly after the incident, allowing the family to escape unscathed.

According to a statement released by Africam Safari staff, a female rhino in heat triggered the male to act irrationally.

Whether it was the desire for privacy or a feeling of inadequacy next to the SUV, let's hope both park animals were able to recreate the appropriate scenario before the male rhino was sent off to solitary confinement.