Living Their Best Life: Rescue Cow and Dog Horse Around at Animal Sanctuary

The future is bright for these animals given a second chance at life!

Recent footage uploaded to Rumble Viral gives viewers a peek into Susan Klingenberg's pet project: Little Buckets Farm Sanctuary.

Though not much of the actual Virginia farmland is showcased in this particular video (originally posted on Little Buckets' Instagram), what is apparent is the mutual admiration Bucket the jersey steer and Colton the dog have gained for each other since coming to the sanctuary.

With the act of saving a life as top priority on her bucket list, Klingenberg attended a farm animal auction in 2017 and, with a $10 bid, rescued Bucket, then only a day old, from a life of uncertainty. Despite not being familiar with calf rearing, Klingenberg's determination to learn and love eventually led to the creation of her Little Buckets Farm Sanctuary, which currently cares for a total of eight goats, five horses, two dogs, two pot-belly pigs and two cows.

Though Klingenberg is responsible for the health and well-being of all the farm animals, her GoFundMe page has proven to be a helpful supplement and an avenue for others to get on with making a difference in numerous rescue animals' lives.