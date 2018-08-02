Footsie Fight? Road Rage Confrontation Leads to Sorry Squabble

Well, at least it’s a fair fight?

Morning rush hour traffic near Austin, Texas, featured sideshow entertainment Monday after two middle-aged men decided to settle a vehicular beef with their feet.

In the footage, now shared over 10,000 times on Facebook, video owner Kelii Williams provides live commentary to the motorists' flailing fit.

"These two men acting a fool on the side of [I-35]," detailed Williams, who found herself laughing while also shaking her head in disbelief.

According to multiple Austin-area reports, no injuries were reported in connection to the incident.