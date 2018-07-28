Generation Disconnection: US Teens Struggle to Operate Rotary Phone

Imagine the outrage when they first discovered it didn’t come with apps!

Wanting to share a piece of the past with his children, one Arkansas father brought home a classic rotary phone.

Puzzled by the buttonless device, the teens are seen each taking a go at the phone while the receiver remains on the hook. Halfway through the recording, the man's daughter is overcome with excitement and claims that she has figured out the correct telephone technique — only to proceed to do the exact same thing with the rotary dial as those who tried before her.

Frustrated and dejected following their failures, one son claims the phone has to be broken, while another casually suggests one "probably has to pick up the phone first" right as the video ends. C'mon dad, where's the rest?!