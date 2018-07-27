Boxer Pup Wades His Way Through the Summer

This pooch has no need for the deep end!

While Tuukka the boxer loves to beat the heat by taking a dip in the family pool, this Danville, New Hampshire, hound is on a mission in recent footage from Becky King.

According to the pup's owner, Tuukka has a habit of throwing his toys into the pool until they're all submerged. After being left with nothing to play with, the boxer is forced to make his way to the water and begin searching for the discarded objects.

It may look like Tuukka doesn't want to get his front paws wet, but this good boy is simply on a personal quest!