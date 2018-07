While people desperately try to conquer the charts and make music videos, dogs just sit around barking and howling to their heart's content. Sometimes, however, they manage to do it quite well, showing some inspiration and stylish moves as well.

A man from Arkansas shared a short video with his dog, howling a really familiar tune. After a second it becomes pretty clear that this is a brand new version of probably the most popular earworm of 2003 — "Toxic" by Britney Spears. And this cover was pretty good.

Who knows, maybe, dog talent shows will be TV's next trend.