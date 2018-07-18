Dodge vs. Mustang: Motorist’s Peel Out Attempt Takes Unexpected Turn

Footage from Erie, Pennsylvania, has emerged showing a July 2 incident in which one driver's attempt at peeling out of the scene was cooled off by his own tires.

First seen slowly turning to leave an event at Perry's Landing Marina, the driver of the Dodge Daytona slams on the gas to impress those caught in traffic. It's then that the showboater loses control of the vehicle and violently veers from side to side before crashing a into Ford Mustang's front fender.

It wasn't long before self-proclaimed car experts and Pennsylvania locals began to offer their takes on the footage, with most in agreement that cold, idle tires were the culprit.

"He was at a car show for hours before he just fired it up and jumped on the road. This happened right here in Erie PA," claimed one Facebook user in Viral Hog's comment section.

No injuries were reported following the incident.