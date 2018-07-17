Surf’s Pup: Golden Retriever Rides Dominican Republic Waves

Beachgoers in the Dominican Republic were left in awe after one radical retriever proved that surfing is not species-specific.

The footage, captured by one lucky tourist, shows a helpful human giving the pooch a push as others point and cheer him on. Not impressed with his newfound celebrity, the surfer then shakes off the sea water, ditches his board and ventures to collect his well-earned pets while waiting for his owner to reach the shore.

While you won't catch this canine out at high tide, he definitely has more water sport skills than most!