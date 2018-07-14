Watchdog: Concerned Canine ‘Supervises’ Owner From Every Angle

Even when you’re off to work, man’s best friend stays alert!

Whenever I’m outside Maddie never lets me go unsupervised. Here’s proof pic.twitter.com/6LeVm5RSNN — milk (@mike_taddeo) July 6, 2018

Social media user "milk" (@mike_taddeo) is basking in his newfound Twitter fame after footage showing his dog's everyday antics went viral.

Though the now-celebrity pup Maddie may appear to be disapproving of her owner as she squints in various windows, "milk" makes sure to let fellow users know that the good girl is merely making sure he is not "unsupervised" while out alone in the cruel world.

With over 6.5 million views on the video, Maddie may need to heighten security!