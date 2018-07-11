Ain’t Too Proud to Beg: Beaver Solicits a Slice of Sweet Potato

Recent footage from Second Chances Wildlife Center in Mount Washington, Kentucky, gave supporters of the nonprofit a glimpse into the everyday happenings of Justin Beaver, AKA "JB."

In the video, JB is seen adorably extending his arms and pulling on a caretaker's dress in an effort to acquire a snack from the fridge. Knowing JB's desires, the woman pulls out a baggie of sliced sweet potatoes and causes the little fella to go wild before he finally gets to devour his "cookie."

Under the care of Second Chances since he was a baby, the amphibious rodent has grown accustomed to life indoors while also becoming a licensed educational ambassador by the USDA, according to the center's Facebook page.