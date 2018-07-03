‘Where Were You?!’ Husky Scolds Owner Through Doggy Door

Accustomed to attention and affection 24/7, Nora the Husky was shocked and appalled by her owner leaving to go pick up his buddies.

Though the owner claims he was "only gone for five minutes," Nora had a lot to say once she stuck her head through the tiny door. Once released from the imprisonment of home, Nora greets the new guests and makes her way outside.

That is until she's told "bye" once again. Making her point clear, she then proceeds to admonish her owner for the poorly timed joke. Nora doesn't have time for games!