Crotch Rocket? Airborne Motorcycle Narrowly Misses Brazilian Woman

One lucky woman's smoke break was abruptly cut short after a flying motorcycle and cyclist zoomed past her on the Tatuí streets of São Paulo, Brazil.

Storefront security footage from the incident shows a car attempting to make a left turn while failing to notice an oncoming motorcycle. Clipping the motorbike, the motorist immediately stops and sends both the bike and cyclist flying in the woman's direction.

Though grazed by the bike, the woman was ultimately fine and reportedly did not need medical attention. According to the store owner, the biker suffered "small injuries and was released the same day from [the] hospital."