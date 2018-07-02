Man's Best Friend: Golden Retriever Protects Owner From Rattlesnake

Retrievers are usually too friendly to be thought of as guard dogs, but this lovable pooch put himself in the path of a lunging rattler in order to save his master from the scaly reptile's venomous fangs.

The incident occurred in the Phoenix suburb of Anthem, Arizona when Paula Godwin and her dog Todd went on a hike. The woman almost stepped on the snake but the retriever jumped straight to the reptile, protecting the owner's leg from getting bitten.

The dog suffered a bite on its muzzle but Godwin managed to take the dog to the local veterinary hospital in time, where it was treated.

The owner keeps her followers updated on the condition of her heroic dog's health.