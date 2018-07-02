Man's Best Friend: Golden Retriever Protects Owner From Rattlesnake

The incident occurred in the Phoenix suburb of Anthem, Arizona when Paula Godwin and her dog Todd went on a hike. The woman almost stepped on the snake but the retriever jumped straight to the reptile, protecting the owner's leg from getting bitten.
The dog suffered a bite on its muzzle but Godwin managed to take the dog to the local veterinary hospital in time, where it was treated.
The owner keeps her followers updated on the condition of her heroic dog's health.
