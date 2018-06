The beginning of a rivalry for the ages!

Only 10 weeks old, Pixel the French bulldog is receiving a crash course on the inequalities of life and this unnamed cat is clearly happy to assist!

After learning that intimidation wouldn't do the trick, the young pup attempts to swipe the bed from under the unkind feline. Rather than attempting to fight back, the cat eventually slumps down-cushion to ensure optimal balance and also create more chaos for the Frenchie.

Just wait until he grows up!