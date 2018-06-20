No Training Wheels? New Motorcycle Owner Wrecks Twice After Purchase

A young Massachusetts man-turned-motorcyclist recently learned the hard way that while money can buy a lot of things, such as a shiny new bike and protective gear to match, it cannot grant you a new skill set.

Understandably overjoyed by his recent splurge on the motorbike, things took a turn (and topple) when his departure from the driveway led to a rendezvous with the pavement. Chalking it up to something other than his video game-based knowledge of how to operate a motorcycle, the young man didn't let his first failure get him down!

According to the motorcycle's original owner, the "kid" eventually made it home safe and sound following his second fall shown in the video. No word on the present condition of the bike…