‘It Wasn’t Me!’ Schnauzer’s Secretive Dip Comes to Abrupt End

Under the impression that his humans weren't around, Baxter the Schnauzer decided to bend the house rules and take a dip in the family pool.

Baxter is seen in the recording splashing around and beating the Oklahoma heat. That is, until he notices a set of familiar eyes peering at him in the window. Knowing the jig is up, Baxter's knee-jerk reaction brings him to a stoic pause before slowly exiting the inflatable pool.

Before creeping out of the shot, Baxter lets off a few barks to defend his rule-breaking (probably blaming his entry on the pursuit of a squirrel).