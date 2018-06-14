‘Get Your Own!’: Sassy St. Bernard Claims Owner’s Anniversary Flowers

While incorporating one's "furbaby" can add a special layer to a momentous event, Sully the St. Bernard shows here that it's very important that all parties be on the same page.

Attempting to woo his boo with flowers and a balloon for their anniversary, one of Sully's owners had the novel idea of utilizing the pooch to enhance the surprise factor.

Unfortunately for the intended recipient, someone neglected to tell Sully that the roses were only a temporary toy. Can't blame the fella for not wanting to be a prop!