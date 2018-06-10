Fiery Strength: Germany Wins First Place in Strong Europe Tank Challenge

The video shows the spectacular military exercises carried out in Grafenwoehr during the June 3rd Strong Europe Tank Challenge (SECT), where Germany was able to defeat other contestants, including the US.

After a week of military exercises where participants blew up targets and participated in challenges, Germany took home the trophy for the top tank detachment.

The German team already won two years ago, but their top-place victory this time was not a predictable outcome.

Sweden almost rammed ahead of Germany, but the German team scored points for best overall performance and set up the highest rank in the last day's "Tanker Olympics," where tank crews race around a track with heavy tank parts and gear.