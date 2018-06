Gotta get creative with the lack of picnic baskets around.

Two Russian officers came face-to-face with an unexpected visitor on their lunch break after a curious bear caught a whiff of their lunchboxes.

After flinching a bit from the human challenging it, the bear proceeds to sniff around the vehicle to find an entrance. Quickly discovering its efforts are in vain, it then retreats to the trees and waits for a more benevolent human to come by.

Either that, or he's trying to lure the officers out of the squad car!