Keeping the pearly whites clean while dinner shoots down the stream!

Footage over a decade old has recently been released showing a crocodile working smarter, not harder, while awaiting a snack at Kenya's Tsavo West National Park.

Expertly camouflaged by the nearby mossy rocks, the massive croc has clearly discovered that chasing after prey is a thing of the past — especially when the current is on your side.

This crocodile better hope a park-goer didn't lose a shoe!