Refuel or Repent? Mayfly Swarm Masks Louisiana Gas Station

Don’t worry, you still have an indefinite amount of time to right your wrongs.

Netizens and locals alike were stunned by footage of a Slidell, Louisiana, gas station falling prey to a swarm of mayflies.

Thankfully, in addition to the gang of bugs not being related to Christianity's fifth trumpet, it also turns out that the swarm is virtually harmless and short-winded.

In fact, fishermen should be thanking the aquatic insects!

According to Entomology Today, the mayfly "hatch" is seen as a delicacy to many sport fish, to the point where they cannot tell the difference between a hook and their next snack.