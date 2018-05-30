Quite a Bash: New Jersey Prom Canceled After Yachts Collide

Weehawken high schoolers from Hoboken, New Jersey, had prom end before it began once the captain of the Cornucopia Destiny made a major boating blunder.

Transporting 95 students and 11 faculty members, the 95-foot vessel didn't even leave the pier before slamming into a neighboring boat. To make matters worse, eyewitnesses at a nearby restaurant say the promgoers' boat appeared to intentionally smash into the other vessel a second time.

While it's unknown what the captain's alleged beef was with the other boat, local reports confirm that prom was rescheduled.