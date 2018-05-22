Russians Rush to Aid Motorcyclist Lodged Under SUV

Pedestrian intervention was at full force in Alexandrov, Russia, on May 18 after a biker's wreck ended up pinning him underneath an SUV.

Immediately letting out a sequence of loud, choppy screams, an elderly woman first appears to assist the man by instructing the driver to throw the car in reverse. Shortly after, a number of men begin to swarm the SUV and quickly act as a unit to lift the massive car off of the motorcyclist.

According to the owner of the footage, the quick-thinking rescuers were so prompt that the victim's injuries following the incident were not life-threatening.