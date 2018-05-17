Endangered Newborn Javan Gibbons Hand-Reared by Indonesian Rescue Centre

This little fighter has her whole life ahead of her!

Born via an emergency caesarean section, Billy Princess the Javan, or silvery, gibbon is receiving the utmost care and attention from staff as her mother recovers.

With Billy Princess being one of only 2,000 such gibbons left in the wild due to the illegal pet trade and deforestation, Indonesia's Javan Gibbon Centre has vowed to hand-rear the little one until she can be fully returned to her mother.

According to the centre's website, there are currently 25 other gibbons in their care as they work towards their goal of rehabilitation and reintroduction to "suitable areas of protected forest."