I Am Fire, I Am Death: Burning Dragon Scares Off Tourists in Disney World

The iron monster was moving along the streets of the Disney World resort in Florida when suddenly its head was engulfed by fire and black smoke. Frightened tourists had to take cover under a canopy, but some eyewitnesses actually captured the horrifying spectacle on video. Soon after the incident, the fire was extinguished by the park's fire brigade, and visitors were evacuated. A representative of Disneyl World has said that the cause of the fire is still unknown.