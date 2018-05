These magnificent luminescent blue waves, which can be seen near San Diego from time to time are created by an algae bloom of bioluminescent phytoplankton.

People in California can enjoy bizarre and breathtaking sights, the results of curious natural processes. When a current, a sea creature or a boat touches the algae, it emits a bioluminescent glow, coloring the waves in various shades of blue, aquamarine and azure. Just one look at this stunning natural beauty is bound to cheer you up.