A tourist was filming lions in Tanzania when one of them decided to get to know humans a little better.

Lionesses were lazing about and posing while tourists took photos in Crater National Park, Tanzania when one of the giant cats suddenly jumped onto the safari truck, lying down on the motor hood and making itself quite comfortable. As they say, cats like to rest in the warm places. The safari guide tried to scare the animal off, starting the car's engine, but the cat remained completely unfazed. Eventually, however, it did decide to change its resting place.