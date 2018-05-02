Overworked, Underpaid: K-9 Demands Belly Rubs Before Work

One of Maryland's finest was recently captured on camera letting his emotions get the best of him.

Feeling a little unappreciated by his partner Officer Ryan Costin, Jango the police dog staged a protest against riding to the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office.

After being confused by his colleague's stubborn refusal for about a minute, Costin gets down to Jango's level to try and reason with him. It's then that the crafty K-9 raises his leg and all is understood.

"Belly rub accepted — let's go!"