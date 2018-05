The author of the video joked that when a university is located on the Pacific Ocean's shore, "at some point pelicans are bound to crash your graduation."

The incident occurred last week at the University of Pepperdine. The video below shows two huge pelicans flying over a crowd of graduating students and their parents and then trying to take a front seat.

After being removed from the guest zone, one of the pelicans moved to the red carpet, where guards attempted to chase it away.

Pepperdine University is located next to the popular resorts of Malibu and Santa Monica on the Pacific Coast.