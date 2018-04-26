Suave Service: Guide Dog Slyly Leads Owner to Pet Store

Hey, someone has to start the conversation about new toys!

My sisters guide dog always sneakily walks her into this store without her knowing 😂😍 I love dogs, man pic.twitter.com/UuE9wDN4md — Michele Sykora (@michelesykora) April 20, 2018

Feeling the need to reward himself or just play around for a few minutes, this golden guide dog decided to completely take matters into his own paws and lead his owner into "Cool Dog Gear."

According to Twitter user Michele Sykora, although this pup deviated from his regular duties with her sister, he's "mad loyal to her otherwise."

Who doesn't like a little appreciation for their work?