One swimmer is lucky the fish didn’t get any closer to his leg…

A group of swimmers and fishermen at Narooma break in New South Wales, Australia, became an unexpected audience to a group seals seeking out a bite to eat.

According to a local, the seals come in from Montague Island and have no issue weaving through the humans as they hunt. Although the seal in this footage is merely swiping some lunch out of the sea, the spectators cheer the marine mammal on as if he was putting on a private show.