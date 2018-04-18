Texas Police Release Footage of Near-Fatal House Explosion

A family of three is expected to recover after a car crashed into their home, beginning a series of events that led to an explosion.

Following "many requests," Hurst, Texas, Wednesday police released footage from an April 7 house explosion that injured multiple people, including a family of three inside the home.

According to authorities, the blast was caused by a gas buildup after Hurst local Alejandro Enriquez-Castro, 35, experienced brake failure and crashed into the home. With the main gas line severed and meter damaged, the house filled up with natural gas for five minutes before the explosion occurred.

In an interview with KXAS-TV, Officer Travis Hiser, seen in the video, called the police force's delayed response time "divine intervention."

"Otherwise, I would have been up on the wall and it would have exploded completely into my face."

Despite one being critically injured by the blast, all parties are expected to recover, according to The Dallas Morning News.