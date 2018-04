Only a few weeks old, Daisy the kitten is literally a handful for her owners when it comes to cuddling.

Clearly a fan of the human touch, Daisy also knows how to get what she wants as she simply cries out to the nearest human to resume their previous petting.

While this is cute now, let's hope this kitten grows out of the necessity to be coddled 24/7 as her voice becomes more powerful!