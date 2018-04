This pup is all about working smarter, not harder!

Jealous of her bud's ability to get around with ease, Lara the Bichon Frise has concocted the (almost) perfect solution.

Mounting her longtime bud Gilda the golden retriever, Lara is able to keep up with the best of them as they roam the yard. Well, that is, when she's not slipping off. Saddle needed?