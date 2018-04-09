Jesus Take the Wing: Skydiver Zooms Past Christ the Redeemer

With hundreds of skydives and base jumps under his belt, Carlos Briceno was overjoyed upon being selected by Red Bull China to glide past Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer in an epic skydiving operation.

In the footage, Briceno, along with a team of fellow wingsuit pilots, are seen zipping by the statue's outstretched arms at extreme speeds.

"Ever since I was a child I always dream about flying, there is no better feeling than flying your body like a bird," said Briceno in an interview following the Red Bull-sponsored stunt.

"It was a pretty cool project to be part of. We were pretty stoked about it, it felt amazing, we got to do it twice that day."