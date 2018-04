There’s an extra set of paws in the house and this pup wants no part of it.

Despite its breed being stereotyped as aggressive, it's clear that this pit bull does not want to ruffle any fur.

Not used to having a cat around the house, this pooch stops dead in his tracks upon making eye contact with the stoic feline. While the owner probably thought the addition of a kitten would possibly liven up the house's mood, it appears it'll take some work for this good boy to go from careful to playful!