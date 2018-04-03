Feisty Feline Has No Time For Owner’s Airborne Contraption

“This is not the right moment for your shenanigans, human!”

As if real bugs were not enough of a distraction, this poor puss is now forced to put up with insects of the robotic variety, following her owner's recent purchase.

To make matters worse for the cat, its usual anti-bug swipes appear ineffective against the new "toy." Heck, even a sneak attack wasn't enough to break the insect from the invisible wire!

Guess this kitten just have to wait until it's precariously perched on a countertop to make a more lethal attack.