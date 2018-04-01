Emergency Landing: I Will Kiss Ground if We Survive

The captured video shows a small plane landing on its nose and gliding safely to a stop after two previous attempts to land had failed. In order to bring the aricraft down the pilots had to burn off the remaining fuel to prevent an explosion. The practice flight with an instructor pilot and his student nearly turned into a disaster, however the instructor showed incredible skill and brought them both down safely. Once they were clear of the wreck and out of harm's way the pilot threw off his hat and dropped to his knees, kissing the ground.