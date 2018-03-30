Don't Mess With Me!: Confident Goose Puts Its Offender on the Run

The author of the video approached the bird with the plan "to take" it, but his greetings were met with hissing. The man attempted to calm the bird down, but the goose wouldn't have any of it and remained hostile, prompting the American to start threatening to fry the bird. However, the goose stopped paying attention and began cleaning its feathers.

Then the man decided to see what the bird "is made of" and brought the camera closer. This was clearly the last straw, as the bird prepared to attack, immediately prompting the man to flee for safety.