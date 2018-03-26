Peckish Pooch Raids Fridge For Afternoon Snack

After coming home and noticing the fridge open and food missing, one owner decided to set up a camera and tape the refrigerator closed in an attempt to deter their pup from plundering.

However, when it comes to snack time, this dog isn't going to let a couple strips of tape get in the way of his strip steak. Seeing there was nothing within reach on the counter, the pooch was forced to break the makeshift fridge lock to get to the goods.

You could've at least closed the door though, buddy.