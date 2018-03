A group of bears has invaded a backyard in Arcadia, California, where they have felt free to walk and play with each other.

A family in Arcadia, California, spent an entire evening watching the bears walk in their backyard and struggled with the temptation to pet them. The bears were walking and resting freely among chairs and gardening equipment, but eventually left. It wasn't the first case of bears in California enjoying the blessings of civilization; some bears often come to houses to swim in the pools.