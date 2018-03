When you love someone, but also need your space.

A little over a year old, Ranger the golden retriever clearly has a little bit more to learn about life.

Seeing his owner making the usual petting motions above him, the pup patiently awaits satisfying sensation to reach him. Unfortunately for him, the pets never came as his owner laid his hand on the table.

Confused by the human's actions, Ranger attempted to lick his hand and then quickly realized he had to move from under the strange, clear forcefield.