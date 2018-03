Described by her owner as "even-tempered and well-behaved," Chelsie the golden retriever is almost brought to tears as she is shown a video recording of a pup in distress.

Not knowing what to do, Chelsie moves her nose closer to the screen to let the puppy know its not alone. Seeing that her efforts aren't getting through, the golden retriever begins to whine and looks her owner for guidance.

Someone get this poor empathetic girl a treat!