Oscar the Grouch has a little competition over the love of trash!

According to his family, Hulk the Brazilian pup "goes crazy every time he sees the garbage truck, a horse, or anything big that makes noise."

From spinning in circles to even jumping off of the wall, Hulk can hardly contain his excitement for the sounds of trash day.

With how extreme his "zoomies" or FRAPS (Frenetic Random Activity Periods) are, these owners better make sure he isn't training to hop the fence!