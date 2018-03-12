‘Reveal Yourself!’ Daycare Dogs Take on T-Rex

Dogtown, a puppy daycare, likes to expose their attendees to unusual things to teach the pups to not have a completely visceral reaction to the unknown.

This time around, one staff member dressed up in an inflatable T-Rex costume and stood in the middle of the dogs' free-roam area. Expecting to run around with their canine mates, the dogs were dumbfounded to discover the creature awaiting them.

While some paused to give the supposedly extinct beast a once-over, others immediately started barking and ganging up on the costumed worker until he revealed his true form. Even then, some of the dogs made sure to vocalize their displeasure at the trick (before getting their pets in).