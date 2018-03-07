Playground Predicament: Australian Shepherd Opts to Hop Rather Than Slide

Enjoying his first day at the park, Cooper the miniature Australian shepherd found himself in quite the pickle after his owner decided to place him on top of the jungle gym. Unaccustomed to slides, the pup began whimpering as his owner encouraged him to glide down.

After traversing the rest of the playground equipment and finding no way out, Cooper put his front paws on the slide but quickly retracted them as he began to lose control. With no other options left in his mind, the pup eventually took a leap of faith and cleared most of the slide to land on his paws and return to his owner.