The Importance of Hygiene: Alawa the Wolf Takes a Snow Bath

A video showing a wolf wiping and cleaning her face of blood and debris in the snow, showing that wolves know more about hygiene than we thought. They aren't called the sanitary assistants of the woods for nothing.

Alawa is a captive grey wolf (born April 20, 2011) at the Wolf Conservation Center (WCC), a non-profit organization, in South Salem, NY. She is one of the four "ambassador wolves" at the WCC that help teach the public about wolves and their vital role in the environment.