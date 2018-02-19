Two Kids Disguised as One Tall Man Fail to Get to Black Panther Movie

A theatergoer, known as "Pillsbury" on Twitter (with the handle @SteveLikesCups), posted a hilarious video of himself and a buddy trying to get a "two for one special" to get into the Black Panther movie.

Two kids in California tried the oldest trick in the book in an attempt to get a two-for-one deal on a ticket to the superhero movie; one of them climbed onto the other's shoulders, and they put on a trench coat in an attempt to make themselves out to be one single tall man.

We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it. pic.twitter.com/Ktqsuh7s3m — Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) 16 февраля 2018 г.

Maybe the kids were inspired by Hollywood actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.