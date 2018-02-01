‘May the Foundation Be With You’: Beauty Vlogger’s Yoda Makeover

Stepping outside the box and into a galaxy far, far away, a Canadian beauty vlogger from British Columbia decided to test her skills out on a Yoda doll.

From primer to false lashes, this makeup guru pulls out all the stops in enhancing the jedi's beauty. She even takes it one step further by giving him a bold black lip and an edgy septum piercing that is sure to turn heads among the other Force spirits.

At more than 900 years old, Yoda is proof that it is never too late to change up one's look!