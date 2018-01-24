Far East Fisherman Shares Catch With Friendly Fox

During a casual fishing session, a man in Vladivostok found himself greeted by a seemingly hungry fox.

After getting acquainted with the furry fella, the fisherman decided to share some of his catch from the day. Accepting the fish, the fox remained a little cautious and backed away from the man before beginning to dig in.

Although his pull of the day wasn't as big as he'd like, the fisherman delighted in sharing what he could with the fox before they parted ways.